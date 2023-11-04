Earthquake news LIVE: At least 69 killed after strong quake shakes Nepal, toll expected to rise

Earthquake today LIVE: At least 69 people died and dozens were injured after a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck northwestern districts of Nepal, late on Friday night. The earthquake's impact was felt as far as India's capital, New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), over 800 kilometers (500 miles) away. People came out of their homes as Moderate tremors were felt in Lucknow, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR on late Friday night as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal. in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Friday, Nov 03, 2023.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Officials said that the death toll may rise as communication with many affected areas has been disrupted, news agency PTI reported.

The US Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake's magnitude as 5.6, with a depth of 11 miles. Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center located the epicenter in Jajarkot, which is approximately 250 miles northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal's capital.

The Rukum district suffered the loss of at least 35 lives, as numerous homes collapsed due to the quake, as confirmed by police official Narvaraj Bhattarai. Thirty injured individuals were already transported to the local hospital.

In the neighboring Jajarkot district, government administration official Harish Chandra Sharma reported that 34 people were tragically confirmed dead as a result of the earthquake.