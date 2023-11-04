Earthquake news LIVE: At least 69 killed after strong quake shakes Nepal, toll expected to rise
Earthquake news LIVE: The quake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, which is around 800 kilometres away from the Himalayan country of Nepal.
Earthquake today LIVE: At least 69 people died and dozens were injured after a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck northwestern districts of Nepal, late on Friday night. The earthquake's impact was felt as far as India's capital, New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), over 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.
Officials said that the death toll may rise as communication with many affected areas has been disrupted, news agency PTI reported.
The US Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake's magnitude as 5.6, with a depth of 11 miles. Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center located the epicenter in Jajarkot, which is approximately 250 miles northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal's capital.
The Rukum district suffered the loss of at least 35 lives, as numerous homes collapsed due to the quake, as confirmed by police official Narvaraj Bhattarai. Thirty injured individuals were already transported to the local hospital.
In the neighboring Jajarkot district, government administration official Harish Chandra Sharma reported that 34 people were tragically confirmed dead as a result of the earthquake.
- Nov 04, 2023 05:57 AM IST
Earthquake news LIVE: Third time Delhi has felt quake tremors this month
Earthquake news LIVE: The earthquake that occurred on Friday marks the third instance of the national capital experiencing significant tremors in the past month, all following earthquakes in Nepal. On October 15, both Delhi and the NCR felt strong tremors, and just a few days earlier, on October 3, similar intense seismic activity was felt in the region.Nov 04, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Earthquake news LIVE: Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
This marks the third occurrence of powerful earthquakes hitting Nepal within the past month.
