130+ Indians, 37 NRIs out of reach as Nepal floods toll mounts, Bihar, UP on alert: What is happening?

Nepal has been witnessing massive flash floods since morning, with 95 dead so far, hundreds more missing, homes, cars and other establishments swept away in districts near rivers, and people separated from families.

As Nepal deals with the flood chaos, Indian states Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have also stepped up vigil. (AFP)

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Around 133 Indian nationals and 37 NRIs are among the foreigners authorities are unable to get in touch with after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa district of Nepal. Follow live updates here.

"A preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas," said Nepal Tourism Board, as quoted by news agency AFP.

Also Read: What caused Nepal's deadly floods? Initial reports point to a sudden trigger

As Nepal deals with the flood chaos, Indian states Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have also stepped up vigil, with the possibility of a sudden rise in the Gandak and Narayani rivers' water due to the flash floods in the neighbouring country.

100+ Indians, 37 NRIs out of reach

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Nepal Tourism Board, around 133 Indian nationals and 37 NRIs are among the foreigners out of contact amid the flash floods. At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, PTI reported, citing Samrat Tours and Travel agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Nepal Tourism Board, around 133 Indian nationals and 37 NRIs are among the foreigners out of contact amid the flash floods. At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, PTI reported, citing Samrat Tours and Travel agency. {{/usCountry}}

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HT has learnt that the owner of a travel group has confirmed that 35 NRIs from a group of 47 people who left Kathmandu on Tuesday for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are not reachable.

“They were staying at different hotels in Rasuwa. The 47 also include my staff and guests from Russia, Canada, US and UK. We spoke to them around 8 am today. We have lost touch after that. They were supposed to cross the Nepal-Tibet border today,” Sagar Pandey, owner of Himalayan Glacier Adventures said.

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Also Read: Terrifying clips capture Nepal floods fury; buildings, people vanish in seconds

The 133 Indians are part of the 348 travellers out of contact since the flash floods hit Nepal. According to Reuters, 93 Nepalis, three US citizens, 17 Malaysian nationals, 12 British citizens, four South Africans, and one person each from Australia and the Netherlands. are also missing.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals - 977 985 131 6807 or 977 970 910 7500.

Why Nepal saw huge deluge today

Parts of Nepal and Tibet witnessed torrential floods on Wednesday morning. While roads, bridges, houses, and power projects were destroyed in Nepal, a mudslide hit Gyirong Port, a major land crossing with neighbouring Tibet.

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According to Reuters, it is suspected that the floods were triggered by an earthquake striking the region and causing an ice-rock avalanche on the Lhende Khola river, which runs through both Nepal and Tibet.

Despite massive devastation in Nepal, the danger may not have passed yet. Authorities have reportedly warned that a second flood may occur since a blockage is still lodged upstream on the Lhende Khola river.

UP and Bihar on alert

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are on alert amid raging floods in Nepal.

There is a possibility in a sudden rise in water levels of the river Gandak in Bihar, and six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby in border villagers of Bihar, HT has learnt. Districts such as Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Motihari, West and East Champaran and Siwan are likely to be impacted depending on water level and its flow when it reaches Bihar.

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"We are in touch with Nepal authorities and tracking the water flow to India," NDRF officials said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the administrations of Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts to take all necessary measures to deal with any potential emergency. According to PTI, an official statement from Adityanath's office expressed concerns over the Nepal floods and said they could cause the water levels to surge in the Gandak and Narayani rivers in the neighbouring districts.