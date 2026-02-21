‘Nepal-like protest, conspiracy’: Delhi Police tells court on AI Summit shirtless Youth Congress protesters

Delhi Police, while seeking remand of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers arrested over shirtless agitation at the AI Summit, said on Saturday that the accused had staged a protest similar to the protest in Nepal. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers stage a 'shirtless protest', walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi on Friday (IYC via PTI Photo) It was a conspiracy to defame the country internationally, Delhi Police told a court while seeking their five-day remand on Saturday. Four Indian Youth Congress workers, arrested in connection with their protest at the AI ​​Summit at Bharat Mandapam, were brought to the Patiala House Court on Saturday morning. Those arrested have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav. Drama unfolded at the AI Impact Summit exhibition hall on Friday as the IYC workers walked around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by the security personnel.

The accused's lawyer submitted that the accused are associated with a political party, ANI news agency reported, adding that the they held an agitation at Bharat Mandapam, exercising their right to protest. “The protest was peaceful; no videos showed any violence. All the alleged offences carry a punishment of up to 7 years. The accused's lawyer submitted that the FIR is nothing more than a political move. The lawyer also submitted that they are educated people and have degrees,” the accused's lawyer said. The public prosecutor, meanwhile, submitted that the accused raised anti-national slogans, saying they were wearing T-shirts with messages against the PM. Seeking five days' custody of the accused, the Delhi Police said that anti-national slogans were raised in the presence of international leaders and prominent figures.