‘Nepal-like protest, conspiracy’: Delhi Police tells court on AI Summit shirtless Youth Congress protesters
It was a conspiracy to defame country internationally, Delhi Police said while seeking remand of Youth Congress workers who held a shirtless stir at AI Summit.
Delhi Police, while seeking remand of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers arrested over shirtless agitation at the AI Summit, said on Saturday that the accused had staged a protest similar to the protest in Nepal.
It was a conspiracy to defame the country internationally, Delhi Police told a court while seeking their five-day remand on Saturday.
Four Indian Youth Congress workers, arrested in connection with their protest at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, were brought to the Patiala House Court on Saturday morning. Those arrested have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav.
Drama unfolded at the AI Impact Summit exhibition hall on Friday as the IYC workers walked around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by the security personnel.
The accused's lawyer submitted that the accused are associated with a political party, ANI news agency reported, adding that the they held an agitation at Bharat Mandapam, exercising their right to protest.
“The protest was peaceful; no videos showed any violence. All the alleged offences carry a punishment of up to 7 years. The accused's lawyer submitted that the FIR is nothing more than a political move. The lawyer also submitted that they are educated people and have degrees,” the accused's lawyer said.
The public prosecutor, meanwhile, submitted that the accused raised anti-national slogans, saying they were wearing T-shirts with messages against the PM.
Seeking five days' custody of the accused, the Delhi Police said that anti-national slogans were raised in the presence of international leaders and prominent figures.
“Their custody is necessary to arrest other accused who fled. Police said that three policemen were injured and their (accused) mobile phones need to be recovered to verify whether they received funding. Four people from four different locations came together and printed T-shirts. Five days' custody is necessary to investigate the matter,” ANI quoted the police as saying.
On being asked by the court why five days of custody is needed, the investigating officer stated that there is a deep conspiracy, that other accused fled the scene, and that custody is needed for a proper investigation.
The lawyer for the accused, moving bail applications, submitted that they are being targeted because they belong to an opposition party and had been severely beaten. “There should be a reason for custody. They are young, they have careers, and political dissent shouldn't be crushed like this. It was a peaceful protest,” the lawyer argued.
