Shirtless vs ‘shameless’: Congress protest at AI summit in Delhi ignites major row

The Congress hit back with aggression after facing criticism over its youth wing's shirtless protest against PM Narendra Modi at the AI Summit venue in New Delhi on Friday. Congress protest at AI summit (Photo: IYC) “Doesn't the country's image get tarnished by bringing in a Chinese robot and claiming it as our own?” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted on X. She was referring to the showcase set up by Galgotias University, Greater Noida, at the AI summit expo. “Doesn't the country's image get tarnished by bowing down and surrendering to America to clinch a trade deal?” she further wrote, referring to the agreement recently announced by US President Donald Trump. She alleged that the media had “blacked out” the Congress's concerns.

She accused PM Modi of “sacrificing farmers' rights” and “handing over all our data to America”, besides “stopping oil purchases from Russia under American pressure”. She also underlined Trump's repeated claim that he made India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire in May last year. “So please just shut up and sit down,” she wrote. However, while the BJP went ballistic against the Congress, the Opposition-leading party's allies took a measured approach. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said “no one should do such a thing” and that “BJP also held a protest during the Commonwealth Games (2010)”. "This is a professional summit and it should be allowed to remain professional," he said, stressing that the BJP had turned the event political by “pasting their leader's face everywhere”.