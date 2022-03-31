Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit BJP headquarters

Nepalese Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba who is arriving in India on Friday for a three-day visit will also be dropping in at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in the Capital to meet party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders.

According to Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the party’s overseas cell, Nadda had written a letter to Deuba, inviting him to visit the party headquarters.

“The Nepalese PM accepted the invitation and will be stopping by later in the day on Friday. He will be received by Nadda ji and will meet a few senior party leaders,” Chauthaiwale said.

This is probably the first time that a premier of another country is being hosted for a courtesy meeting at the party headquarters.

“This is just a courtesy visit. We invited him keeping in mind the traditional ties between India and Nepal and with the Nepalese Congress. We felt we should invite him and extend a hand of friendship,” Chauthaiwale said on the reason for inviting the premier to meet party leaders.

