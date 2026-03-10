Nepal's Balen Shah thanks PM Modi for ‘good wishes’, congratulates India on World Cup win

Leader of Nepal's Rashtriya Swatantra Party, Balendra Shah, who is poised to become the next Prime Minister on Tuesday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes. Shah also extended greetings to India for winning the men’s T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's RSP emerged as the biggest winner with a landslide victory in the Nepal general elections (PTI)

Replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post congratulating him, Shah wrote, "Thank you for the good wishes.

“I express my confidence that we will work together to further strengthen, deepen, and make more outcome-oriented the historic, close, and multi-dimensional relations existing between Nepal and India in the coming days,” Shah said in the post.

The 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's RSP emerged as the biggest winner with a landslide victory in the Nepal General elections conducted this month.

‘Heartfelt congratulations’ on World Cup win Congratulating India on the World Cup win, Shah said, I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to the Government of India and the Indian people for successfully winning the World Cup title for two consecutive times."

India won the T20 World Cup on Sunday, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final held in Ahmedabad.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi had congratulated leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane and Shah, on their electoral victory in the country's national polls.

PM had also expressed confidence that the joint endeavours of India and Nepal relations "will scale new heights in the years ahead," he added.

Shah's win in the elections signifies a shift in Nepal's politics from traditional old parties. They were also reflective of its population's frustration with issues such as political instability, corruption and youth unemployment.

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chief Rabi Lamichhane earlier said he looked forward to strengthening Nepal-India ties through "development diplomacy" as he thanked PM Narendra Modi for his wishes.