Netaji's statue will inspire democratic values, future generations, says PM Modi | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi as a tribute to the late freedom fighter on his birth anniversary on Sunday. This came just three days ahead of Republic Day, the celebrations for which began on Sunday, a day earlier, in a shift from the tradition when the celebrations were held between January 24 and January 26.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi paid tributes to Netaji and recollected one of his sayings – Never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India – to assert that his government has set a target of building a new India before 2047, the 100th year of independence.

Here are top quotes from the Prime Minister's address during the event:

>“It was my good fortune that our govt got the opportunity to declassify files related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose...I pay my tribute to NDRF & SDRF personnel who lost their lives while serving the nation.”

>Modi underlined that his government strengthened and modernised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). “International agencies hailed our initiatives in the disaster management sector,” he added.

“We have laid emphasis on reform as well as an emphasis on Relief, Rescue and Rehabilitation. We modernized NDRF, expanded it across the country. Space technology and other best possible practices have been adopted for planning and management.”

>"Netaji used to say "Never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India." Today we have a goal to fulfill the dreams of an independent India. We've a target to build a new India before 100th year of independence, 2047."

>"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British,”said Modi, adding the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will inspire democratic values and future generations.

After unveiling the hologram statue, PM Modi also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The award is announced every year on January 23. The award carries a cash prize of ₹51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and ₹5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

