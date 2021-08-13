'Netflix can't stream ‘A Big Little Murder’ until Gurugram school's reference is deleted, says Delhi high court

A Big Little Murder, a 2019 documentary apparently on the death of a seven-year-old boy in the washroom of Gurugram's Ryan International School can not be streamed by Netflix and any other online streaming platform unless all scenes that explicitly contain references to the specific school are deleted, the Delhi high court said on Friday. The documentary, which attempts to uncover the truth behind the “brutal 2017 murder of a young Indian schoolboy”, was released on Netflix on August 6, 2021. The two-episode show, consisting of interviews, is "controversial, provocative, investigative", the description on Netflix says.

The school, through its trust, moved the Delhi high court, against the streaming of the documentary as it uses the name of the school, shows visuals of the school, which was done in complete violation of the order dated January 8, 2018, passed by the Additional Session Judge, Gurugram, Haryana wherein the court had directed, inter-alia, to protect and safeguard the privacy and reputation of the parties, the lawyers representing the school said.

"The defendants are restrained from streaming, broadcasting, telecasting etc. the documentary titled "A big Little Murder" or any of its abridged versions. I may clarify that the defendants may stream the said documentary after deleting all references to the plaintiff school in question and deleting the portion where the building of the school is depicted," Justice Jayant Nath said, adding that imaginary names of the victim, accused and the school have to be given.

In 2017, Pradyuman Thakur, a seven-year-old student of Ryan International School Gurugram was found dead at the washroom with injuries on his neck. The bud conductor pleaded guilty but was later found to be innocent. While the CBI investigation is still going on in the case, a 16-year-old student has been charged with Pradyuman's murder. The documentary tracks this incident and has not changed the names of either the characters or the school.

(With PTI inputs)