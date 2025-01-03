‘Never accepted illegal Chinese occupation’: India on China's new Hotan counties

India on Friday said it lodged a “solemn protest” with China through diplomatic channels over the establishment of two new counties in the Hotan prefecture as parts of these regions fall in the Union territory of Ladakh. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal(HT_PRINT)

"India has never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in the area. We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh," PTI quoted ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as saying.

The development comes months after both the Indian and Chinese sides completed disengagement at Demchok and Depsang in Eastern Ladakh.

India protests China's plan to build dam on Brahmaputra

After Beijing announced its plan to build a mega dam on Brahmaputra river in Tibet, New Delhi said it would continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect its interests.

"We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests," the MEA spokesperson said.

"As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory," Jaiswal said.

"These have been reiterated, along with the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, following the latest report," he said.

"The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas," he added.

China building villages near Doklam, claims satellite data

On December 18, HT had reported about China building at least 22 villages and settlements over the past eight years within the territory that has traditionally been part of Bhutan.

Out of these, eight villages coming up in areas in proximity to the Doklam plateau since 2020, satellite data showed.