‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of causing political strife and instigating violence.

Union minister Smriti Irani said the former Congress president does not want a peaceful resolution of the ongoing farmers’ stir. She also said the Congress has a history of dividing people in the country for political gain.

“Today the country witnessed a call for violence by Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress. Exploring the fact...enunciating that he has 15 years of political experience Mr Gandhi gave a clarion call for violence across various cities so much so he included slums where the poor of our country live,” she said.

Speaking on the farm agitation, Gandhi addressed a press conference on Friday where he said that the government must not think that the farmers are going back and this situation is going to spread.

Reacting to his comments, Irani who is also an MP from Amethi said, “Never before in our democratic history have we witnessed a political leader asking for the fire of violence to spread, instead of seeking peace, instead of promoting peace.”

The BJP leader said Gandhi by speaking about violence spreading to cities had “declared war on the Indian people”. She said, “... he said if his political stand is not supported by the PM of our country then cities will burn.”

The BJP leader added thathe Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.

“As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and citizen of this country I appeal to every Indian citizen to ensure that Rahul Gandhi’s call for violence is met with sustained peace; that his intentions to politically benefit from strife is defeated,” she said.

The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi is perplexed about the restrain shown by the police in dealing with the protesters.

“I reiterate though he will call for violence...we as citizens of India seek your support to ensure peace. He is insistent on creating political strife but we know that the citizens of India under one flag will ensure that law and order is maintained in our country,” Irani said.

She also lashed out at Gandhi for getting the name of Singhu border wrong, where the agitation is on.

“He has such lack of information that he does not even know the name of the border....what he said today was very childish and his intention is only to spread violence in the country.”

Irani said Gandhi has shown that he stands with anarchic forces.