‘Never felt he would take such a step’: Father of Delhi student who died by suicide

The father of a class 10 student of a Delhi private school, who died by suicide alleging harassment by teachers, said that he is due to speak to the school’s management and added that the reactions coming in after the incident suggest that such cases are happening elsewhere as well. The death of the 16-year-old has caused massive outrage in the national capital and across the country. Delhi Police on Monday called three more teachers for questioning.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

The student left a note accusing his teachers and headmistress of harassment. According to his friends and family members, the boy was going through “targeted harassment” while the school allegedly ignored the warning signs.

Student’s parents demand strict action

The parents of the deceased have demanded strict action against those involved, saying their son was facing serious mental stress because of alleged harassment by his school teachers.

Speaking to ANI, his father said, “My son was very intelligent. He won many medals and certificates. And the last time I spoke to him, I never felt that he would take such a step. For the past four months, my son had been complaining that the teachers were troubling him a lot.”

He added, “The reactions from children show that this is happening in every school and everywhere. Children do not speak out only because they are scared of the school and the teachers.”

Calling for strict action against the involved, he said that he will be speaking to the school management and will also meet Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

“At this moment, many students and parents are also protesting to seek justice for my son. We only want our son to get justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, the boy’s mother also demanded the strictest punishment against the culprits. “My son must get justice, and the culprits in this case should be given the strictest punishment. He told me many times that the teachers were troubling him a lot. My son must get justice so that no other child has to face something like this in the future,” she said.

Delhi school suicide case

Delhi Police on Monday called three more teachers for questioning in connection with the suicide case. Police questioned two other teachers on Sunday, and some students have also been spoken to as part of the investigation.

Earlier, the school in central Delhi had suspended four of its staff members.

On November 21, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said the state government had set up an investigation committee amid the outrage over the case.

According to the FIR, the student had often complained about the behaviour of some teachers. The boy told his parents that certain teachers scolded, insulted and mentally tortured him over small matters.

With inputs from agencies