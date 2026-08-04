‘Never mentioned Trisha’: DMK after Udhayanidhi detained over allegedly offensive remarks

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by police on Tuesday morning. This came after the chief minister Vijay's ruling party TVK filed complaints with the police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his alleged offensive remarks directed at actress Trisha Krishnan.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by the police from his Chennai residence. (File Photo/PTI)

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Following Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention, the DMK trained its guns on the ruling TVK and chief minister Vijay.

Also Read | What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say on actor Trisha that led to his detention?

Earlier, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told news agency ANI that in Udhayanidhi's speech, the Tamil Nadu LoP only "listed out the CM's failures," adding that he did not mention Trisha.

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{{^usCountry}} "I listened to his entire speech. Nothing was said as people are saying. He only listed out the CM's failures. Nothing was insulting in his speech. He did not even mention the name of the actress (Trisha)," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I listened to his entire speech. Nothing was said as people are saying. He only listed out the CM's failures. Nothing was insulting in his speech. He did not even mention the name of the actress (Trisha)," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"He was only attacking the govt. The problem with this govt is that they don't care about the people of Tamil Nadu. They are being used by someone to attack DMK. Their party started only to attack us," he added.

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DMK MP Kanimozhi, in a post on X, alleged that detaining Udhayanidhi was to prevent him from participating in the Assembly session.

"If the government wants to personally take revenge against LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin, let it file a case. Let the court deliver its verdict. But, lacking the courage to confront the DMK as an opposition party, for the government to resort to such oppressive tactics is against the law. Arresting the Leader of Opposition in this way, solely to prevent him from participating in the Assembly session starting tomorrow, is blatant cowardice."

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DMK MP P Wilson said, "This is one of the atrocious acts of the state government. Yesterday, the DMK party arranged for a statewide agitation because the ruling TVK government has given up and is not working for the rights of the farmers, for the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu... And since Udhayanidhi pointed out that the CM, the TVK leader, is always thinking about suppressing the voices of dissent... Now, the police have registered an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin."

“Anyone who has heard a speech will know that no such speech was made. Only to sidetrack the issue of farmers, the government itself has planted this news... There is no truth in such an allegation. It's false and fabricated news about Udhayanidhi Stalin,” the MP added.

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DMK MP TR Baalu said, “It is totally wrong... he has not mentioned any word about the particular woman. It is all false. He has not made any reference about the particular woman.”

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Also Read | Udhayanidhi Stalin detained after TVK's complaint over his alleged remarks against Trisha Krishnan

Udhayanidhi Stalin detained

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by the police from his Chennai residence.

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Meanwhile, the TVK workers staged a protest against Udhayanidhi in Coimbatore.

Also Read | Udhayanidhi Stalin accused of making double-entendre comment on Trisha Krishnan while talking about Vijay: ‘Disgusting’

TVK's complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin's double-meaning remark

An alleged remark was made during a DMK demonstration led by Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday, news agency PTI reported. Here's what happened and has been alleged following that:

Police complaint: S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur.

Key allegations: It has been alleged that Udhayanidhi Stalin made an obscene double-meaning remark when the crowd chanted "Trisha, Trisha" during his speech.

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Moreover, the complaint also accused the DMK leader and the party's IT wing officials of intentionally degrading women, deliberately circulating a video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), and causing mental agony.

NCW complaint: Pazha Selvakumar, TVK national spokesperson, filed a formal complaint with the NCW in New Delhi.

(with inputs from agencies)