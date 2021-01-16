Never said no to dialogue with govt but do not have much hope: Farm union leader
All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah on Saturday said that farmers protesting against three farm laws have never said no to dialogue but did not have much hope as the intention of the government is "anti-farmer".
"If the government wants to engage in further dialogue, we will go. But, we don't have much hope. The intention of the government is anti-farmer, negative and there is a mindset to cater to the corporates. Our issue will not be settled by amendments. We are against the objectives of the laws," he said.
Mollah said protesting farmers have decided to hold "kisan parade" on January 26 to highlight their issues including demand for repeal for three farm laws and they were holding their protest in a peaceful manner.
He took exception to use of term "tractor rally" for their proposed programme on Republic Day and said it should be called "kisan parade".
"The farmer unions had declared almost a month-and-a-half ago that if our grievances are not addressed properly, we would take out a kisan parade after the National Parade on the Republic Day. It would be an appeal to people to pay heed to our issues," he said.
"There is no question of struggle. We have been protesting for two months now and not a single instance of violence has happened and this is proof that we want a peaceful parade. There is a conspiracy to malign the farmers by calling it a struggle," he added.
Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supporting the protest by farmers, he said it is an opinion of a political party.
"We have never invited any political party to our protests neither have we let a political leader represent us. Farmers are the only leaders of this protest against the farm laws," he said.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting on borders of Delhi against three farm laws and have held nine rounds of talks with the government so far. The next round of talks is scheduled for January 19.
