New AI-enabled system APOC will enhance efficiency in airports: Ram Mohan Naidu

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said that his focus lies on ease of travel for civilians flying by air. The Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC) system is also set to be introduced in Delhi airport soon. (File HT photo)

Speaking at event of the launch of an AI-enabled system, Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC) at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Naidu said the system will enhance efficiency and improve operations.

“Increasing air traffic necessitates advancements in airport management. This new facility will be a milestone for future airport operations. It will enhance efficiency and improve operations,” Naidu said.

The system is also set to be introduced in Delhi airport soon.

The airport operator- GMR, unveiled APOC, a system that will integrate airside, landside, and terminal operations into a unified system, utilising real-time data to optimise decision-making, minimise disruptions, and ensure seamless operations.

“APOC will ensure proactive responses to operational challenges, ultimately delivering unparalleled efficiency, safety, and passenger satisfaction,” a statement issued by GMR read.

The civil aviation minister added that this real-time airport monitoring system will provide cost savings and improved safety for air travel.

“We have to focus on making air travel more accessible, affordable, and convenient. And this new facility aligns with the vision for improved ease of travel. The goal is to create a seamless and people-friendly air travel experience,” he said.

Naidu said the system will improve daily airport operations and is replicable at other airports.

“My focus will be on anything that aligns with making air travel more accessible, more affordable, more convenient and more people friendly and seamless and this APOC facility that we are starting today aligns with that vision”, he said.

Naidu said that his focus was on ease of travel for civilians taking air travel.

“Airports should become like the second home. My vision is that we have to create 50 more airports in the next five years,” Naidu added.

SGK Kishore, ED-South & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports said, “APOC will help the airport operator and other stakeholders to get more accurate data for instance during extreme weather conditions. Even if there are issues in escalators or elevators in the terminal building, the system will detect the issue and before the passenger demands, the concerned authority will be able to service it. The system will also prove to be beneficial even in any untoward incidents concerning the security of the airport like an unidentified traveller or an object.”