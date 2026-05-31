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New CDS, navy chief to take charge today

General NS Raja Subramani becomes India's new chief of defence staff, while Admiral Krishna Swaminathan takes over as navy chief amid military reforms.

Published on: May 31, 2026 05:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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NEW DELHI: General NS Raja Subramani will on Sunday take charge as India’s next chief of defence staff (CDS), replacing General Anil Chauhan who retired on Saturday. Also, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan will take over as the navy chief from Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi who retires on Sunday.

New CDS, navy chief to take charge today

The appointments arrive at a pivotal moment as the armed forces advance theaterisation, a long-awaited reform designed to integrate the military’s resources for future conflicts. Chauhan steered the defence forces through a significant phase of transformation and integration, leaving behind a legacy of service and excellence, the defence ministry said.

The new CDS is expected to fast-track the establishment of joint services commands, a key objective of the theaterisation drive. These commands will integrate military elements, assets, and personnel from the three services under a single commander-in-chief.

Chauhan, recently submitted a detailed proposal to advance theaterisation to the defence minister. The model involves raising a China-centric northern theatre command in Lucknow, a Pakistan-centric western theatre command in Jaipur, and a maritime theatre command in Thiruvananthapuram.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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