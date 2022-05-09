New census software that will address many tasks under 1 platform by 2024: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a new software which will enable online collection of census details and link several other tasks under one platform will be ready by 2024.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, said that the 2021 census process, which has been stopped due to Covid-19, will be an e-census (electronic census), which will be 100% accurate and help draw the development map of India for the next 25 years.

“Though Covid-19 has slowed us down, I am confident that by 2024, we will complete modernisation of the Registrar General of India’s (RGI) work and develop a software which will address several tasks under one platform,” the home minister said while inaugurating the state census office in Amingaon, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

“We have taken the historic step to shift the census process from a paper-based one to an electronic format. People can easily fill up all their family details using that software,” he added.

Shah said the new software, which is being developed, will link registration of births and deaths. It will have other multi-dimensional uses. As soon as someone is born, their details will get included in the census software.

Once that person turns 18, their names will get registered in the voters’ list from the census office itself. The names will get deleted from the voters’ list, from the census office, once that person dies. Shah said details like people shifting residences will also get updated through the software.

“Lot of tasks will get addressed through the software like registration of births, inclusion of names in voters’ lists, registration of deaths. There will be automatic addition and deletion of such details. There needs to be a lot of awareness about this,” he said.

“The success of a digital census is very important for the country. We have kept the goal of 100% registration through civil registration system (CRS) by 2024. Each and every birth and death will be registered online and our population figures will get updated automatically,” Shah added.

The Union home minister stated that only a census can reveal which area in the country is lagging in development, how people are residing in hills and rural and urban areas and which areas need intervention. If budget planning is done on the basis of such comprehensive census data, all problems can be addressed effectively, Shah said.

“That’s why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been stressing on having a proper census from the start. Now, the home ministry has decided to conduct a census using modern technology to make the process scientific, accurate and multi-dimensional,” he mentioned.

Earlier in the day, Shah visited a Border Security Force (BSF) border outpost on the India-Bangladesh boundary at Mancachar where he took stock of security and the comprehensive integrated border management system.

The home minister also took part in the ground breaking and foundation stone laying ceremony of the central workshop and store for the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) at Kelenchi in Tamulpur district. Later, in the evening Shah inaugurated the super-speciality wing of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

On Tuesday, Shah will present the President’s Colour to Assam Police at a function in Guwahati and will address a public meeting to mark the completion of one year of the BJP-led coalition in Assam. He will return to New Delhi in the evening.

