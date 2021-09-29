New complaints against Mavunkal filed, Kerala police role comes under lens

The Kerala police on Tuesday registered fresh complaints against self-proclaimed antique collector and YouTuber Monson Mavunkal, who was arrested on Sunday on charges of fraud, among others. Unverified reports of police’s alleged involvement with Mavunkal also surfaced on social media Tuesday. He is currently in police custody for three days on an Ernakulam court order.

A day after alleged videos and photos linking him to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran and deputy inspector general of police S Surendran ‘leaked’ on social media, two more businessmen have filed complaints against him. A rape survivor also alleged that Mavunkal had threatened to release her “inappropriate pictures and video” if she failed to withdraw the case against his close aide. Police expect more complaints against him in the coming days.

“When I filed the rape case in Ernakulam, the police started investigation in right earnest. But Mavunkal used his clout to transfer officers probing the case. Later, he started threatening me to withdraw the case against his friend and told me that he would implicate me in honey-trap cases,” she said, adding that Mavunkal told her that he has thousands of social media followers, and once he releases her photos, it will be difficult for her to step out of her house. She said despite stating her case before a magistrate under Section 164 (recording of confidential or confessional statement) last year, it was hushed up.

Two more businessmen have filed cheating cases, one in Ernakulam and another in Kozhikode, against Mavunkal. Police are yet to release details of these two complaints. One of the earlier complainants M T Shameer alleged that actor Bala had called him once requesting the former to withdraw the case against Mavunkal. Bala later denied it.

Some records on how some earlier complaints against Mavunkal were hushed up have surfaced on social media, exposing the involvement of senior police officials. While DIG S Surendran admitted that Mavunkal was his family friend, he never knew about the latter’s dealings.

Reports of cover-up and laxity came to light with Mavunkal’s arrest. Many police officers were regular at his house and museum, and there was a police beatbox outside his house, where the patrol party had to sign frequently, to show they visited the site in particular intervals, officials familiar with the incidents said. Police officials are yet to react to allegations.

A two-year-old order of former police chief Loknath Behra giving directions to open a police booth outside his house also surfaced. In the order, Behra mentioned that Mavunkal’s house, also a museum, carries many priceless antiques, and it was worth giving security. In one of the photos, Behra was seen sitting on a throne, which Mavunkal said he obtained from descendants of Mysore king Tipu Sultan.

All complaints against Mavunkal, including intelligence reports, were hushed up with the help of officers close to him, officials in the knowing of the matter said. One inspector general of police, a DIG, two SPs and two station house officers are under scanner now. “We were scared to complain against him after his photos with top police officers circulated in social media,” said one of the complainants. Many senior officers do admit that the latest scandal has dented the image of one of the best police forces in the country.

A motivational speaker, doctor, cosmetologist, art promoter, peacenik and human rights activist, Mavunkal, only a matriculate, donned several roles for more than five years, and hoodwinked many. In 2019, the state intelligence stated that Mavunkal was a fraudster, and a high-level probed was needed against him, but thanks to his high, connections nothing happened.

In his YouTube videos, Mavunkal, 52, claimed that he owns many antique pieces like Mysore emperor Tipu Sultan’s throne, silver coins Judas received for betraying Jesus Christ, Soloman-era gold coins and rare books on Maratha warrior Shivaji and Mughal emperor Aurangazeb. He also claimed that he is a German-trained cosmetologist and treated many VIPs. There are also reports that many cine personalities frequented him quite often. Later, the police found that most of these antiques were made in Kerala and Tamil Nadu by local craftsmen. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran Monday admitted that he knew him personally and sought treatment from him. “I went to him in connection with a skin ailment. I was recommended by one of my old friends in Kochi. I was not aware of his past or his degree,” he said. Party MP Benny Behnan on Tuesday said public workers should be very careful while dealing with such people, and it should be a lesson for all.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Sudhakaran on Tuesday sought a central agency probe against Mavunkal. “Photos and videos doing rounds in social media show many leaders and senior officers were close to him. We need a central agency probe against him,” he said in the state capital. The ruling CPI(M) has asked Congress to drop its president in the light of fresh allegations. But Sudhakaran said the chief minister office is behind the move to discredit him. “Photos of two present ministers and senior officers also surfaced. My photos were leaked out deliberately,” he said.