Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:02 IST

With the fresh threat of a new Covid strain detected in the UK and many countries isolating the United Kingdom in the last week of December, New Year celebration will be dim this time. Though the Covid-19 situation in India is looking up and the health ministry has confirmed that the new strain has not yet been detected in India, state governments are taking measures to avoid year end gathering. The first case in India was detected in January 2020. In the last 11 months, the Covid-19 curve took several unpredictable turns, shifting its epicentre from Kerala to Maharashtra to Delhi from time to time. But what remained constant is that the number of cases saw an uptick after festivals.

Hence, states are on vigil as the festive week begins.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has announced a seven-hour night curfew across the state from December 22 to January 5. As New Year celebration begins at 12 at night, effectively, there will be no midnight celebration in Mumbai, Goa this year.

> On Christmas eve, Mumbai churches will not hold open-air masses and the number of visitors in churches will be monitored. The masses have to be conducted by 8pm.

> No more than 200 people will be allowed in each mass.

> There will be no change in the Standard Operating Procedures for restaurants in Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu

Public celebrations in restaurant, clubs, pubs, resorts, beach resorts, beaches have been banned across Tamil Nadu on both December 31 and January 1, 2021. So, Marina Beach which is a popular New Year party destination will remain out of bounds. However, there is no curfew in Tamil Nadu. Restaurants, pub, clubs and resorts will remain open and function normally adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Karnataka

Karnataka has banned planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs, pubs, restaurants or in similar places from December 30 to January 2. Clubs, pubs and restaurants can’t host parties but will function normally abiding by Covid-19 guidelines. Karnataka will not impose night curfew as of now, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said.

Rajasthan

On the lines of restrictions imposed during Diwali, the Rajasthan government has banned year end celebrations, public gathering. “People should celebrate New Year with family in their house, avoid overcrowding and do not burst fire crackers. It is necessary for the health of oneself and others. Rajasthan will strictly follow the directions issued by Supreme Court for all the states regarding corona,” chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted earlier.