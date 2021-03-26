Home / India News / New Covid-19 SOPs in Goa by March 27, says CM Pramod Sawant
The chief minister was responding to a calling attention motion by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on the rise in number of cases over the past few days.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (ANI file photo)

Goa will draft new standard operating procedures (SOPs) by Saturday to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the Assembly on Friday.

Khaunte said 32 staff of an offshore casino had been detected with the infection, and while they were shifted to a building, the casino was allowed to continue operations.

Health minister Vishwajit Rane said the staff would be moved out of the building and it will be denotified as a micro containment zone, while periodic testing of staff at the casino will be made mandatory.

The minister also ruled out making Covid-19 negative certificates mandatory for those flying into the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala etc as "there is no guarantee that the certificate which they bring along is genuine".

