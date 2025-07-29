New enrolments in the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have fallen from a level of 195,081 students in 2020–21 to 139,660 in 2024–25, according to the data shared by Union education ministry with Lok Sabha on Monday. New enrolments in KVs fall by 55,000 between 2020-21 and 2024-25: govt

This fall has been accompanied by an overall reduction in the total number of students in these 1,280 central-government run schools from 1,387,763 in 2020-21 to 1,350,518 in 2024–25 , a 2.68% drop. In the same period, funds allocated to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for managing and operating these schools have increased by 35.67%, the data showed.

Principals and teachers said the reduction in class strength and the removal of several admission quotas contributed in part to lower enrolments.

The data came in a response by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to questions by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh) BK Parthasarathy and Congress MP from Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu) Sudha R regarding students strength in KVs.

In 2020-21, the data showed 195,081 new students were admitted, but, this fell to 182,846 in 2021-22 ––– a drop of 12,235 students. The downward trend continued in 2022-23 with new enrolments slipping further to 157,914, a fall of 24,932 students over the previous year. While there was a temporary rebound in 2023-24 with 175,386 new admissions –– an increase of 17,472 from the previous academic year, the number declined again in 2024–25 by 35,726 to 139,660 .

In the same period, the total number of students studying in these schools fell by 37, 245. The data shows that the total number of students studying in KVs initially rose from 1,387,763 in 2020-21 to a peak of 1,429,434 in 2021-22 –– an increase of 41,671 students. However, this was followed by a slow but steady decline. In 2022-23, the total students strength slightly dipped to 1,424,147 –– a decrease of 5,287 from the previous year. The figures fell to 1,389,560 in 2023-24 –– a reduction of 34,587. The figures further dropped to 1,350,518 students in 2024-25, marking a decrease of 39,042 from the previous year.

The data shared by Pradhan showed that the budgetary allocation of KVS increased from ₹6,437.68 crore in 2020-21 to ₹8,727 crore in 2024–25 –– an increase of ₹2,289.32 crore (35.67%).

In December last year, the central government approved the opening of 85 new KVs across the country and expansion of one existing KV in Shivamogga, Karnataka by adding two additional sections in all the classes at an estimated amount of ₹5,872.08 crore.

In 2022–23, along with a quota for Members of Parliament, KVS removed several quotas, including those for ministry of education staff, MPs’ families, retired KV employees, and discretionary quotas. In their place, new quotas were introduced for admission to 50 seats for children of Group B and C personnel from central police forces (CRPF, BSF, CISF, etc.) deployed in tense areas, based on a Union home ministry list.

Panjagala Anjaneyulu, in-charge of the admission committee at KV Kurnool said, “KVs do not take new admission in any class which already has 40 students. Apart from MP quota abolition, the reduction in fresh admission to 32 in 2024-25 resulted in fewer students joining KVs.”

