New governors and LGs appointed to 9 states and UTs. Check full list

President Droupadi Mumu on Thursday appointed new Governors and Lieutenant Governors across several states and UTs, including Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. This was done as part of the comprehensive administrative restructuring. President Droupadi Murmu appoints new Governors for several states- check full list here

Check full list of newly-appointed Governors and Lieutenant Governors here:

1. Governor of West Bengal: R N Ravi is the new governor of West Bengal, succeeding Dr C V Ananda Bose, who resigned on Thursday.

2. Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh: Vinai Kumar Saxena has been transferred from his position as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

3. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi: Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

4. Governor of Telangana: Shiv Pratap Shuka, who was the Himachal Pradesh governor, has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

5. Governor of Maharashtra: Jishnu Dev Varma, former Telangana Governor, is the new Governor of Maharashtra.

6. Governor of Nagaland: Senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed the new Governor of the state.

7. Governor of Bihar: Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain is the new Governor of Bihar.

8. Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Kavinder Gupta, the outgoing Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has been appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

9. Governor of Tamil Nadu: Former Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, is the new Governor of Tamil Nadu.

As per the ANI report, these appointments will take effect on the dates the respective appointees assume charge of their offices.