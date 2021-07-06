New Himachal governor Rajendra Arlekar is 1st Goan to occupy the post

Former Goa assembly speaker and a member of the founding team of the state Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajendra Arlekar, has been appointed the governor of Himachal Pradesh, becoming the first Goan to occupy the constitutional post.

Arlekar was with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before he moved to the BJP and he was one of the contenders for the Goa chief minister’s post after late Manohar Parrikar moved to Delhi as Union defence minister, but the party ultimately opted for Laxmikant Parsekar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Arlekar was defeated by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party candidate Manohar Ajgaonkar, who has since joined the BJP and is currently deputy chief minister to Pramod Sawant.

“Hearty congratulations to our senior leader, ex-speaker of Goa assembly & ex-minister of Goa government, Rajendra Arlekar ji on being appointed the governor of Himachal Pradesh. It’s a proud moment for all Goans as Arlekar ji is the first Goan to be appointed to this position,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant tweeted soon after the news of his elevation emerged. Arlekar’s appointment is part of the Tuesday reshuffle involving eight gubernatorial positions.

Among other things, the two time MLA is remembered for making the Goa assembly paperless and his calm demeanour in running the house.