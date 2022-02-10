New International travel rules: Passengers from these countries can upload vaccine certificate
The Centre has revised its advisory for international passengers as the Covid-19 situation in the country eases, allowing some international travellers from some select countries to upload the certificate of full vaccination. Passengers coming from these countries can either upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report, the test being conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey, or they can upload their vaccination certificate.
In the latest revision of the international travel guidelines, the Centre has also removed the list of the at-risk countries, in a major step towards normalisation of international travel.
Here is the full list of the countries that are allowed this feature:
1. Albania
2. Andorra
3. Angola
4. Antigua & Barbuda
5. Australia
6. Austria
7. Azerbaijan
8. Bangladesh
9. Bahrain
10. Belarus
11. Botswana
12. Bulgaria
13. Canada
14. Cambodia
15. Chile
16. Columbia
17. Commonwealth of Dominica
18. Costa Rica
19. Croatia
20. Cuba
21. Cyprus
22. Denmark
23. Estonia
24. Finland
25. Georgia
26. Grenada
27. Guatemala
28. Guyana
29. Hong Kong
30. Hungary
31. Iceland
32. Iran
33. Ireland
34. Israel
35. Kazakhstan
36. Kyrgyzstan
37. Latvia
38. Lebanon
39. Liechtenstein
40. Malaysia
41. Maldives
42. Mali
43. Mauritius
44. Mexico
45. Moldova
46. Mongolia
47. Myanmar
48. Namibia
49. Nepal
50. New Zealand
51. Netherlands
52. Nicaragua
53. North Macedonia
54. Oman
55. Paraguay
56. Panama
57. Portugal
58. Philippines
59. Qatar
60. Romania
61. St. Kitts and Nevis
62. San Marino
63. Saudi Arabia
64. Serbia
65. Sierra Leone
66. Singapore
67. Slovak Republic
68. Slovenia
69. Spain
70. Sri Lanka
71. State of Palestine
72. Sweden
73. Switzerland
74. Thailand
75. The United Kingdom
76. Trinidad & Tobago
77. Turkey
78. Ukraine
79. United States of America
80. Venezuela
81. Vietnam
82. Zimbabwe
With the outbreak of Omicron in November 2021, the Centre came up with a list of countries identifying them as 'at-risk'. The list was updated periodically reviewing the pandemic situation of those countries. Passengers from these countries were supposed to give their samples after arrival and wait until the result to step out of the airport. With the list now being done away with, there will be no need for this testing as well. Random sampling of 2% of international travellers from all countries will go on. But travellers won't have to wait for the result; they will be allowed to leave the airport.