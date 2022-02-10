New International travel rules: Passengers from these countries can upload vaccine certificate

The Centre has revised its advisory for international passengers as the Covid-19 situation in the country eases, allowing some international travellers from some select countries to upload the certificate of full vaccination. Passengers coming from these countries can either upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report, the test being conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey, or they can upload their vaccination certificate.

In the latest revision of the international travel guidelines, the Centre has also removed the list of the at-risk countries, in a major step towards normalisation of international travel.

Here is the full list of the countries that are allowed this feature:

1. Albania

2. Andorra

3. Angola

4. Antigua & Barbuda

5. Australia

6. Austria

7. Azerbaijan

8. Bangladesh

9. Bahrain

10. Belarus

11. Botswana

12. Bulgaria

13. Canada

14. Cambodia

15. Chile

16. Columbia

17. Commonwealth of Dominica

18. Costa Rica

19. Croatia

20. Cuba

21. Cyprus

22. Denmark

23. Estonia

24. Finland

25. Georgia

26. Grenada

27. Guatemala

28. Guyana

29. Hong Kong

30. Hungary

31. Iceland

32. Iran

33. Ireland

34. Israel

35. Kazakhstan

36. Kyrgyzstan

37. Latvia

38. Lebanon

39. Liechtenstein

40. Malaysia

41. Maldives

42. Mali

43. Mauritius

44. Mexico

45. Moldova

46. Mongolia

47. Myanmar

48. Namibia

49. Nepal

50. New Zealand

51. Netherlands

52. Nicaragua

53. North Macedonia

54. Oman

55. Paraguay

56. Panama

57. Portugal

58. Philippines

59. Qatar

60. Romania

61. St. Kitts and Nevis

62. San Marino

63. Saudi Arabia

64. Serbia

65. Sierra Leone

66. Singapore

67. Slovak Republic

68. Slovenia

69. Spain

70. Sri Lanka

71. State of Palestine

72. Sweden

73. Switzerland

74. Thailand

75. The United Kingdom

76. Trinidad & Tobago

77. Turkey

78. Ukraine

79. United States of America

80. Venezuela

81. Vietnam

82. Zimbabwe

With the outbreak of Omicron in November 2021, the Centre came up with a list of countries identifying them as 'at-risk'. The list was updated periodically reviewing the pandemic situation of those countries. Passengers from these countries were supposed to give their samples after arrival and wait until the result to step out of the airport. With the list now being done away with, there will be no need for this testing as well. Random sampling of 2% of international travellers from all countries will go on. But travellers won't have to wait for the result; they will be allowed to leave the airport.

