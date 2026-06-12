New IRCTC website from July 15? Ashwini Vaishnaw makes big promise after students flag ‘captcha’ issue

The announcement came during an event in Rajasthan, where students interacted with the minister and highlighted problems with the existing IRCTC portal. One student specifically pointed to issues with the website’s CAPTCHA verification, saying it created inconvenience during ticket booking, news agency ANI reported.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch a new and improved website by July 15, following complaints from students about difficulties faced while booking tickets.

Responding on the spot, Vaishnaw immediately called an official and conveyed the students’ demand for a better platform. “Will we be able to do it in 30 days?” the Railway Minister asked the official, before stating that the new IRCTC website would be launched by July 15.

Announcement made during Rajasthan visit Vaishnaw was in Jaipur on Thursday, where he also announced the establishment of an Advanced Quantum Computing and Quantum Communications Lab at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur.

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Reportedly, the laboratory will be set up under the Electronics and ICT Academic Project of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The facility will focus on developing indigenous capabilities in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Quantum Computing simulation, and Quantum Sensing hardware components.

Minister says quantum technology will drive the next wave Addressing students and faculty members, Vaishnaw said that while the present technological wave is being driven by artificial intelligence, the next major phase of technological advancement will be led by quantum technology.

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He said the work carried out under the project would be of significant importance for the country. The lab will also conduct research in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), which the release described as important from a national security perspective.

MNIT students to access semiconductor training platform The Railway Minister also announced that students of MNIT Jaipur will receive access to Lam Research's "Semiverse" platform, a digital twin-based semiconductor fabrication and training ecosystem aimed at enhancing learning in semiconductor technology.

New FM transmitter inaugurated in Jaisalmer region During the visit, Vaishnaw virtually inaugurated a 20 KW Akashvani FM Transmitter at Ramgarh in Jaisalmer from the Akashvani Jaipur premises.

With this addition, Rajasthan now has 39 FM transmitters. Reportedly, the Ramgarh transmitter will provide radio coverage within an 80-kilometre radius in the border region, covering nearly 20,000 square kilometres of Jaisalmer district and enabling residents to access information, educational and entertainment programmes.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw called for a transformation in the functioning and outlook of Prasar Bharati. He emphasised that in the era of rapid technological advancement, radio broadcasting must adopt a “Digital First”and "Hyper-Local" approach to remain relevant and impactful. He also directed officials to prepare a roadmap for this transformation and stressed the importance of integrating local artists and artisans into the broadcasting ecosystem.

(With ANI inputs)