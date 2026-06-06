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    Kolkata metro to receive 60 new generation trains in next five years: Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    The announcement was made following Vaishnaw's commute via the Kolkata metro on Saturday (June 6)

    Published on: Jun 06, 2026 5:42 PM IST
    ANI
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    Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw travelled in Kolkata Metro on Saturday and announced plans to induct 60 new generation trains over the next four to five years.

    Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 60 new-generation trains for Kolkata metro in the next few years (ANI )
    Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 60 new-generation trains for Kolkata metro in the next few years (ANI )

    Speaking at the metro station, Vaishnaw said, "We are planning about 60 new generation trains for Kolkata Metro in the coming 4-5 years. These trains will be inducted, and Kolkata Metro Rail will get a totally new generation of trains."

    The minister added that these new trains are part of a broader plan to modernise Kolkata Metro and enhance urban mobility in the city.

    "To improve mobility in Kolkata city, a lot of efforts have been made. As the projects advance, mobility in Kolkata city will advance too," he said.

    During the metro train journey, he said, "60 new trains of the new generation will be inducted into Kolkata Metro in the next five years."

    Later in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari received Union Minister Vaishnaw at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

    Meanwhile, Adhikari on Thursday announced that Kolkata will be connected through a Water Metro system, making it the 18th city in India to adopt the water-based urban transport network, while also outlining major maritime and infrastructure expansion plans under the Centre's Sagarmala 2 programme.

    Addressing a press conference, CM Adhikari said the state government has decided to actively participate in Sagarmala 2 and is preparing project proposals worth 22,700 crore over the next five years, focusing on coastal development, fishing infrastructure, island development and other maritime initiatives.

    Also Read I Water metro for Kolkata, separate shipping division likely: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

    "Kolkata will be connected through a Water Metro system, making it the 18th city in India to adopt this mode of transport. The previous government did not actively participate in several key projects of the Central Government. As a result, we missed the opportunity to be part of the Sagarmala 1 programme," he said. Talking about the Sagarmala 2 programme, he added, “However, yesterday, the PM approved the Sagarmala 2 programme, and we have decided to join the scheme. We are preparing project proposals worth 22,700 crore for implementation over the next five years.”

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    Home/India News/Kolkata Metro To Receive 60 New Generation Trains In Next Five Years: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
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