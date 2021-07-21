Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / New IT rules to address public’s grievances: I&B ministry
india news

New IT rules to address public’s grievances: I&B ministry

“The rules establish a soft touch co-regulatory architecture involving a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal framework for publishers on digital media,” said I&B ministry joint secretary VikramSahay at a webinar on the Digital Media Ethics Code
By Malavika PM
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Information and broadcasting ministry joint secretary Vikram Sahay has said the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, are aimed at addressing the grievances of the common man and keep the citizen at the heart of their redressal mechanism.

“The rules establish a soft touch co-regulatory architecture involving a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal framework for publishers on digital media,” said Sahay at a webinar on the Digital Media Ethics Code on Tuesday.

Also Read | Over 1,800 news portals shared compliance details: Govt officials

He spoke about the provisions related to furnishing and disclosure of information by the digital media publishers and added the ministry has received responses from over 1,800 publishers.

The webinar was organised for the stakeholders in the northern Indian states and Union territories including digital news publishers, journalists, OTT platforms, and academia. It was part of a series of webinars on the rules. Webinars were earlier held for the southern, western, eastern, north-eastern, and central regions in June and July.

The rules were notified in February and have been challenged in high courts across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP