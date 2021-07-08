Cabinet reshuffle: Here’s what new ministers said after PM Modi’s reset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his Cabinet on Wednesday and 36 new ministers were inducted into the council while 7 junior ministers were promoted. As many as 15 of these 43 ministers will be part of the Union Cabinet while 28 will hold the charge as Ministers of State.

Here is what some of the new inductees into the Union Cabinet said after taking oath:

Bhupendra Yadav (environment; labour & employment): Under PM’s guidance, I believe, we will be able to take India to great heights of development. Thank you once again for reposing trust in me and my abilities to be part of #Govt4Growth

Jyotiraditya Scindia (civil aviation): I express my gratitude to all the senior leaders for giving me this opportunity. I will try to keep intact the belief that they have shown in me.

Sarbanda Sonowal (AYUSH; Ports, shipping and waterways): With the blessings of my late parents and the people of Assam, took oath as a member of PM @narendramodi’s Cabinet. It’s a rare honour to serve the Nation once again at a historic juncture under the dynamic leadership of Modi

Pashupati Paras (Food processing industries): This is a matter of pride for workers because I worked for my party for 30 years. I have been given a responsibility and I will work.

RCP Singh (Steel): This is a matter of great pride for any politician. I have fulfilled many responsibilities, will fulfil this one also. At Centre & state [Bihar], the govt will run strongly. “I express my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, National BJP President Shri JP Nadda ji and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji as well as all national BJP leaders for giving me a chance to serve as the Minister of our great nation India.”

Shobha Karandlaje (Agriculture, MoS): My heartfelt gratitude to Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda for reposing faith in me and giving me such huge responsibility! Special thanks to the people of Udupi-Chikmagalur & all the well-wishers. It’s a privilege to serve Maa Bharati in a new role.

Anupriya Patel (Commerce and industry, MoS): Our party is in alliance with NDA in UP since 2014. I have worked as State Health Minister but whatever portfolio PM decides, I will do justice with it. Apna Dal will continue to work for the welfare of people:

Meenakshi Lekhi (External affairs; culture): I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I will sincerely carry out all the duties I get.

Pankaj Choudhary (Finance, MoS): We will collectively make our contribution in taking the country forward on the path of development under the guidance of Prime Minister.