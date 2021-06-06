New online tax payment system to be launched on Monday: CBDT

New Delhi: The income-tax (IT) department will launch a new e-filing portal on Monday providing ease of compliance to taxpayers, which will provide free software to prepare income-tax returns (ITRs) and facilitate quick refunds.

The new portal will be located at www.incometax.gov.in and it will provide “a modern, seamless experience” to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement on Saturday.

“New taxpayer friendly portal is integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers,” it said.

All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer, it added.

CBDT said the portal will provide a “free of cost ITR preparation software” with interactive questions to help taxpayers to file for various ITRs, both online and offline. The facility will be gradually provided for the entire range of ITRs.

“Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR,” it said.

Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after tax deducted at source (TDS) and Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) details are uploaded, which is due on June 30, 2021.

The new portal will also enable a new call center for taxpayers’ assistance and promptly respond to taxpayer queries. It will also have detailed frequently asked questions (FAQs), user manuals, videos and chatbot.

The portal will have functionalities for filing income-tax forms, add tax professionals, submit responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals. “It is clarified that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18th, 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience,” it said.

Besides the portal, a mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features.

“Familiarization with the new system may take some time, so, the Department requests the patience of all taxpayers/stakeholders for the initial period after the launch of the new portal and while other functionalities get released since this is a major transition,” CBDT said.