Why is new Parliament building triangular-shaped? All features explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building Sunday, which will have exquisite artwork and a ceremonial sceptre ‘Sengol’ among several features. Built at a cost of ₹971 crore, the new complex is a symbol of India's progress and will reflect the "aspirations of the 135 crore Indians” according to the Central Vista Redevelopment Project’s website. The triangular shape is meant to ensure optimum space utilisation, the project’s website said.

Here are some of the key features of the new Parliament building:

A graphic generated view of the new parliament building on left and the old building on the right.(Central Vista)

1. The new complex will have larger legislative chambers. Based on India’s national bird peacock, the new Lok Sabha will have thrice the current seating capacity at 888 seats, while there will be 348 seats for Rajya Sabha, which is based on the Lotus theme - the national flower. As per the new floor plan, the Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1,272 seats for joint sessions.

2. Other than the two legislative chambers, the new complex will host a ‘Constitutional Hall’ in the centre - a new addition. It will have offices on the exterior like the previous building and the central joint session from the old complex will be a part of the LS hall, as mentioned above.

The blueprint exhibiting the design of the new Parliament, in comparison to the old building. (Central Vista)

3. The state-of-the-art ‘Constitutional Hall’ – a new addition to the Parliament complex symbolically and physically puts the citizens “at the heart of the democracy,” the Central Vista project website states. In the new complex, the offices have been designed in an ‘ultra-modern’ fashion, geared with the latest communication technologies and are extremely secure and efficient.

4. Additionally, the new complex will have larger committee rooms, equipped with the latest technology and purpose-design spaces to enhance efficiency. It also carries a thoughtfully designed library to give a “superior experience”, equipped to serve the members with the relevant information.

5. With a focus on energy efficiency, the new complex is a “platinum-rated green building” and showcases India’s “commitment towards sustainable development.” It will also host many regional artworks to promote the diverse cultural heritage of the country.

6. To promote inclusivity, the new Parliament complex is also ‘divyang-friendly’. It also features a central lounge to complement the open courtyard and is meant for members to interact. The open courtyard has the national tree ‘Banyan’ as well.

