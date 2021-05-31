New rule for PF account holders to come into force from June 1. Check details here

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made some changes in their rules for Provident Fund (PF) account holders which are set to come into force from June 1, 2021.

The employer has now been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that their employees link their PF account to their Aadhaar cards, and failure to do so will result in the employer's contribution being stopped from going into the employee's account.

The ministry of labour and employment has mandated that the 12-digit Aadhaar number has to be provided by employees and unorganised sector workers who are seeking registration, benefits or expect to receive any payment under various schemes under section 142 of Social Security Code 2020. The ministry issued a notification in this regard on May 3.

"Now, we will start asking for Aadhaar numbers from beneficiaries under the Social Security Code. This is also required for our database for unorganised sector workers, including migrant workers. However the delivery of services under various social security schemes would not be denied due to non-submission of Aadhaar," labour secretary Apurva Chandra told PTI.

The main purpose behind the move, said the ministry, is to create a database of workers employed in the unorganised sector. Section 142 deals with establishing the identity of employees and unorganised workers through Aadhaar number for availing benefits and services under the Social Security Code.

EPFO has notified employers that come June 1, if PF accounts are not linked to Aadhaar, then the ECR (electronic challan-cum-return) will not be filled. Employees can continue to make contributions to their PF account but their employer's share will not be deposited.