Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / New story in Bengal: Nadda's message to party workers at key BJP meet
india news

New story in Bengal: Nadda's message to party workers at key BJP meet

Nadda said there were very few parallels in Indian politics to the rapid pace at which the saffron camp has grown in West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda at the national executive committee meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 01:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday vowed to chart a new story of the party in West Bengal.

Speaking at the national executive meeting of the BJP that was underway in Delhi, Nadda said there were very few parallels in Indian politics to the rapid pace at which the saffron camp has grown in West Bengal.

Stating that the BJP’s peak was yet to come in the eastern state, Nadda assured party workers and leaders that "the BJP will chart a new story in the state".

Bengal has been one key state in the BJP’s scheme of things and the party that had minimal presence even a few years ago now boasts of over 70 legislators and 18 parliamentarians from the state.

With many leaders who played a crucial part in the recently concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal, including Swapan Das Gupta, Anupam Hazra and Kailash Vijayvargiya present in the audience, Nadda said, "I want to assure the people of West Bengal that we will be with you and we will chart a new story in the state."

RELATED STORIES

A large number of BJP leaders have left the party in the state and joined or returned to the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, following the latter’s thumping win in the last Assembly election.

In a major embarrassment, one of its newly nominated national executive committee members Rajib Banerjee switched over to the TMC months after joining the BJP.

Setting new targets, Nadda said booth-level committee formation must be completed before December 25 in the state.

"Every booth has been mobilised to listen in to the Maan Ki Baat at the booth level," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jp nadda key bjp meeting
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After WHO nod for Covaxin, India in touch with more countries for approval

News updates from HT: Inmates riot in UP's Fatehgarh district jail

‘Would’ve been Udta Maharashtra’: Nawab Malik's latest claims on drugs bust

Inmates take control of UP’s Fatehgarh district jail after rioting
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP