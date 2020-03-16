News updates from Hindustan Times: No correspondence with me on floor test, says Speaker as MP Assembly adjourned and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:02 IST

No correspondence with me on floor test, says Speaker as MP Assembly adjourned

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26, following an uproar by the MLAs of ruling Congress after Governor Lalji Tandon’s brief address. Tandon had yesterday asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to prove his government’s majority after 22 MLAs sent their resignations from the assembly.

Read full story here.

‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind

Family members of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case on Sunday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his permission for euthanasia.

Read full story here.

ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.

Read full story here.

‘Drinks wine, plays golf’: Satya Pal Malik on governor’s ‘work’ in J-K

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said the governors in the country have not much work to do and that of Jammu and Kashmir “drinks wine and plays golf.”

Read full story here.

Happy Birthday William Gibson: Interesting facts about the pioneer of cyberpunk in fiction

The man who coined the term ‘cyberspace’ in the 1982 short story Burning Chrome, William Ford Gibson was born on March 17, 1948. Widely credited with pioneering the science fiction subgenre known as cyberpunk, Gibson began his career as a writer in the late 1970s, thematically, focusing on effects of cybernetics, technology and computer networks on human lives.

Read full story here.

Former Australia player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1 to 10, points out big difference

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has been associated with the Indian Premier League for a long time now. He has also seen the advent and growth of the Pakistan Super League and hence, when a fan asked him to compare and rate both the leagues, it made a lot of sense.

Read full story here.

James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus, advises everyone to ‘take this seriously’

Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, best known for starring in 2008’s James Bond film Quantum of Solace and 2013’s sci-fi movie Oblivion, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.

Read full story here.

Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999

Motorola on Monday announced the launch of Motorola Razr foldable phone in India. The smartphone has a clamshell design and is identical to the classic Razr flip phone from yesteryear.

Read full story here.\