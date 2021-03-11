New Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat calls on his ‘political guru’ on day 1

Tirath Singh Rawat, a day after taking over as Uttarakhand chief minister, paid a visit to his political guru and former CM of the state BC Khanduri at his residence in Dehradun on Thursday.

Accompanied by his wife, CM Rawat sought Khanduri’s blessings for "serving the people in best possible way". The new CM has tenure of almost a year before the state goes to polls next year. His predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday.

Calling Khanduri his “political guru”, Rawat said, "He is like a father figure to me from whom I have learnt a lot. It is all because of his teachings that I am today the CM of the state."

"He is my ideal and will try to implement his teachings while serving the people of the state as CM in my tenure," the CM added.

The senior politician was all praise for his protege.

"He is a very dedicated member of the organisation after joining it in the early days of his student life. When I entered politics after my stint in the army, he helped me a lot in understanding different things in politics.

"He has a very clean and non-controversial background which reflects in his character. The people of Uttarakhand would be able to see it in his governance and stand behind him in the next elections to support the party," said Khanduri.

Khanduri after being the CM twice between 2007-2009 and 2011-2012, became MP of Pauri Garhwal district in the 2014 general elections.

He, however, did not contest the 2019 elections due to ill health after which Rawat was given the ticket on the same seat by the party which he won by defeating Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri, who fought on a Congress ticket, by over three lakh votes.