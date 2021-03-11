Home / India News / New Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat calls on his ‘political guru’ on day 1
india news

New Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat calls on his ‘political guru’ on day 1

Accompanied by his wife, CM Rawat sought BC Khanduri’s blessings for "serving the people in best possible way".
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Tirath Singh Rawat calls on his guru and former chief minister BC Khanduri. (HT Photo)

Tirath Singh Rawat, a day after taking over as Uttarakhand chief minister, paid a visit to his political guru and former CM of the state BC Khanduri at his residence in Dehradun on Thursday.

Accompanied by his wife, CM Rawat sought Khanduri’s blessings for "serving the people in best possible way". The new CM has tenure of almost a year before the state goes to polls next year. His predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday.

Calling Khanduri his “political guru”, Rawat said, "He is like a father figure to me from whom I have learnt a lot. It is all because of his teachings that I am today the CM of the state."

"He is my ideal and will try to implement his teachings while serving the people of the state as CM in my tenure," the CM added.

The senior politician was all praise for his protege.

"He is a very dedicated member of the organisation after joining it in the early days of his student life. When I entered politics after my stint in the army, he helped me a lot in understanding different things in politics.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

"He has a very clean and non-controversial background which reflects in his character. The people of Uttarakhand would be able to see it in his governance and stand behind him in the next elections to support the party," said Khanduri.

Khanduri after being the CM twice between 2007-2009 and 2011-2012, became MP of Pauri Garhwal district in the 2014 general elections.

He, however, did not contest the 2019 elections due to ill health after which Rawat was given the ticket on the same seat by the party which he won by defeating Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri, who fought on a Congress ticket, by over three lakh votes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP