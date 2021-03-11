New Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat calls on his ‘political guru’ on day 1
Tirath Singh Rawat, a day after taking over as Uttarakhand chief minister, paid a visit to his political guru and former CM of the state BC Khanduri at his residence in Dehradun on Thursday.
Accompanied by his wife, CM Rawat sought Khanduri’s blessings for "serving the people in best possible way". The new CM has tenure of almost a year before the state goes to polls next year. His predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday.
Calling Khanduri his “political guru”, Rawat said, "He is like a father figure to me from whom I have learnt a lot. It is all because of his teachings that I am today the CM of the state."
"He is my ideal and will try to implement his teachings while serving the people of the state as CM in my tenure," the CM added.
The senior politician was all praise for his protege.
"He is a very dedicated member of the organisation after joining it in the early days of his student life. When I entered politics after my stint in the army, he helped me a lot in understanding different things in politics.
"He has a very clean and non-controversial background which reflects in his character. The people of Uttarakhand would be able to see it in his governance and stand behind him in the next elections to support the party," said Khanduri.
Khanduri after being the CM twice between 2007-2009 and 2011-2012, became MP of Pauri Garhwal district in the 2014 general elections.
He, however, did not contest the 2019 elections due to ill health after which Rawat was given the ticket on the same seat by the party which he won by defeating Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri, who fought on a Congress ticket, by over three lakh votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox