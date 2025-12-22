New work from home advisory in Gurugram: What will change, who will be affected | Details

Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi and its neighbouring regions, the Gurugram deputy commissioner issued an advisory on Sunday for all private offices to implement a work-from-home system. The Gurugram district administration also revised the timings of all government offices in the region. Commuters make their way through dense fog on a cold late night along Gurugram–Sohna Road near Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Gurugram.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

This advisory comes after the implementation of Phase IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the Delhi-NCR region. Notably, air quality has deteriorated in the national capital and adjoining regions for the past few days.

On Monday morning, Gurugram recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 325, falling in the ‘very poor’ AQI category, while Delhi recorded an AQI of 366, which is also ‘very poor’, according to data shown on the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Work-from-home advisory, revised office timings in Gurugram

In an advisory issued, Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar urged all private offices in the region to adopt a work-from-home model until further orders, after air quality improves.

As part of the advisory, the Gurugram district administration also revised the timings of all public offices under the state government and municipal bodies in Gurugram. It ordered that all state government offices in Gurugram will remain open from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the offices of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the Municipal Corporation of Manesar will work between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm. Offices operating under the municipal council, Sohna, the municipal council, Pataudi Mandi, and the municipal committee, Farrukhnagar, will also follow working hours from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

The revised office timings are meant to spread out travel during rush hours and reduce traffic congestion in the morning and evening. The district administration said the directive will stay in place for as long as GRAP-IV remains in effect in the area.

“These steps are being taken in the interest of public health and environmental protection,” officials said, adding that more actions could be taken if air quality fails to improve.