Grap IV: Gurugram DC orders staggered office hours, urges WFH

Acting on directions issued under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar on Sunday ordered staggered working hours for all government and civic offices in the district from Monday to reduce vehicular load and curb air pollution. Private institutions have been advised to adopt work from home as authorities seek cooperation to reduce peak-hour vehicular load. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The order has been issued in compliance with the December 13 directive of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which invoked Grap stage 4 across Delhi-NCR after air quality in the Capital deteriorated to the “severe-plus” category. The CAQM order mandates additional emergency measures to minimise emissions and reduce public exposure to hazardous air.

Under the district administration’s directive, all state government offices in Gurugram will function from 9.30am to 5.30pm. Offices of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the Municipal Corporation of Manesar will operate from 8.30am to 4.30pm. Offices under the Municipal Council, Sohna, Municipal Council, Pataudi Mandi, and the Municipal Committee, Farrukhnagar will also follow timings from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

The deputy commissioner on Sunday issued an advisory urging all private institutions in the district to adopt a work-from-home system until further orders.

The revised office timings aim to stagger peak-hour movement and ease traffic congestion during morning and evening commutes. The district administration clarified that the order will remain in force for the entire duration that Grap stage 4 is effective in the region. All heads of departments and municipal authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

Officials said staggered office hours are a key emergency pollution control measure, as they help reduce traffic density, cut vehicular emissions and ease pressure on public transport. The move is expected to complement other restrictions already in place under Grap stage 4, including controls on construction activities, industrial emissions and vehicular movement.

The administration appealed to residents to cooperate and avoid non-essential travel. “These steps are being taken in the interest of public health and environmental protection,” officials said, adding that further measures may be introduced if air quality does not improve. The order has been circulated to all government departments, municipal bodies, and enforcement agencies for immediate implementation.