Newborn buried alive, rescued by villagers

A day-old baby boy, who was buried alive, has been rescued in Anekal taluk, Bengaluru rural district, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The newborn was found alive by Katriguppe Dinne villagers in a eucalyptus grove (File photo)

Child protection officer HK Asha said: “The child helpline received a call around 7.30 am on Monday regarding a newborn being found in a eucalyptus grove in Katriguppe Dinne village. Our staff rushed to the spot, and by that time, villagers had already taken the infant to Dommasandra primary health centre for treatment.”

“The duty doctor removed soil from the baby’s eye and nose before referring the child to Bengaluru for further care. We transported the infant to Vanivilasa in an ambulance, and the child is currently being treated in the ICU. The doctors have confirmed that the child is out of danger and can be taken home,” she said.

She further said that the baby initially suffered from respiratory issues due to soil entering the nose, but treatment has resolved those concerns. “The mother, who abandoned the infant, has the opportunity to reclaim the child within 60 days. If no one claims the baby, it will be placed for adoption in accordance with regulations,” she stated.

Dr Savitha, medical superintendent at Vanivilasa Hospital, said: “The infant was admitted to the ICU due to respiratory problems caused by the soil. Fortunately, the villagers found the baby within half an hour of abandonment, which significantly increased the chances of survival.”

The Sarjapura police station has registered a first information report (FIR) under BNS section 91 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause to die after birth).