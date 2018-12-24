Newborn found in train toilet in Punjab’s Amritsar dies

A newborn boy, who was found alive after being strangled and thrown into a toilet in an air-conditioned coach of the Howrah Express in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday, has died.

After being pulled out of the toilet by sweepers at the railway washing platform in Amritsar, the infant was admitted to the civil hospital from where he was shifted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) in the city.

GNDH’s assistant professor paediatrics Dr Narinder Singh said the infant died at 9:15 pm on Sunday.

“The infant was seriously ill and suffering from hypothermia and gastrointestinal bleeding. I, along with senior resident doctor Ravneet Kaur, junior resident doctor Kawaldeep Kaur, Dr Jasmine, Dr Vishal, put forth our all efforts to save the life of the newborn but, unfortunately, he is no more,” Dr Narinder Singh said.

Officials of the Indian Railway had also rushed to GNDH on Sunday requesting the doctors to refer the infant to a private hospital but doctors decided against it.

“Some railway officials approached us but we declined their request as the baby was on ventilator and it was very risky to allow referring him somewhere else,” GNDH’s medical superintendent Dr Surinderpal Singh said.

The baby’s body has been handed over to the government railway police (GRP).

“We are conducting the post-mortem of the baby. After the autopsy, the child will be buried. We will also preserve the DNA samples of the infant,” station house officer (SHO) of Amritsar GRP Balbir Singh said.

He said they will also include section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons. A case under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it) of the IPC had already registered against unidentified persons by the GRP.

The GRP have not found any clue about those who tried to flush the baby down the train toilet.

“We are clueless but our efforts are on to find the culprits who committed the heinous crime,” Balbir Singh said.

The infant was found stuck in a toilet of D3 coach by the sweepers at around 2:30 pm on Saturday. The train had reached the Amritsar railway station at around 10:30am and then moved to the washing platform. Police said the boy might have been stuck in the toilet for more than four hours in the severe cold.

Sabhi, who oversees the washing work of trains, had told Hindustan Times that he got a call from one of the sweepers in the afternoon saying he found had found a newborn’s body from train’s toilet.

“I saw the newborn was stuck in the toilet seat. We pulled out the newborn with the help of a dupatta (scarf) which was tied around his neck. We were surprised to see that the baby was still alive,” he had said on Saturday.

