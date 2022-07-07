Newly elected village chief killed in landslide in Uttarakhand's Tehri district

A newly-elected village chief was killed while he was on his way to take oath and three persons accompanying him were injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Wednesday, officials said.

Landslides were reported in various others parts, too, which also led to the blockade of the Badrinath highway near Sirobagad in Rudraprayag district, officials said.

Village chief Pratap Singh (50) and three others –Arjun Singh (48) and Pushpa Devi (45) and her daughter Nitu (22) – were travelling on the Algad-Thattyud motor road in Jaunpur block when a boulder fell on their car at around 10 am, officials said. They were en route to Thattyud for the ceremony to take oath as the Gram Pradhan of Tator village, they added.

In Sirogabad, a huge mound of rubble blocked the Badrinath highway. Located between Srinagar and Rudraprayag, the region is highly vulnerable to landslides. Efforts are on to clear the highway and traffic along the route has been diverted, Rudraprayag district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Parihar said.

Various parts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, were lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday. Uttarkashi received 44.5 mm, Bageshwar 32.3 mm and Dehradun 21.5 mm rain, officials in the weather department said.

