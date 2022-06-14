Newly-wed couple killed in Tamil Nadu, woman's brother allegedly involved

In Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam, a newly-wed couple was hacked to death allegedly by the woman's brother in an incident that has yet again sent shockwaves across the southern state. The woman's family had reportedly objected to the marriage.

While the bride and the groom were from different castes, cops have not said that it was the reason behind the killings.

Saranya, who worked as a nurse, and Mohan got married about a week ago even as the woman's family opposed their relationship. The woman's brother – said to be involved in the killing– wanted her to marry another man, Ranjith, who is also an accused in the case.

According to reports, Saranya's brother, Sakthivel, invited the couple over for a feast when he, along with Ranjith, allegedly murdered them.

Reports said that Sharanya belonged to a SC community while Mohan was from a backward class.

Both the accused have been arrested and a further probe into the matter is underway.

Tamil Nadu has been witness to such hate crimes in the past.

Last year, a Cuddalore court on Friday sentenced to death the main accused and awarded life imprisonment to 12 others in an incident that had triggered widespread outrage about two decades ago. The incident was linked to the brutal torture and immolation of an inter-caste couple 18 years ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON