News updates from HT: Kolkata Police arrest 2 for BJP worker's murder and all the latest news

After NHRC report on Bengal poll violence, 2 held for BJP worker’s murder

The Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly murdering Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abhijit Sarkar in the city’s Narkeldanga area shortly after the assembly poll results were announced on May 2, police said. Read more

Clear signs of economic revival amid Covid-19 disruptions, says Piyush Goyal

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal has said there are clear indications the economy is seeing a revival amid the disruptions caused by coronavirus (Covid-19) disease and the country will receive high foreign direct investments (FDIs) during the current financial year. Read more

Contractors write to BMC, allege tender for demolition of fish market was fixed

Five contractors have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alleging that the tendering process for the demolition of one of the city’s oldest markets – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Fish Market – at Fort has been fixed. Read more

Rodney Alcala, 'Dating Game Killer', dies in California hospital

Rodney James Alcala, a serial killer in the United States known for torture slaying during the '70s, died in California on Saturday while awaiting his execution, news agencies reported citing prison officials. Read more

'It's like asking Jayasuriya to open and score at run-a-ball': Muralitharan on what India should expect from Pandya

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan has backed Hardik Pandya despite his lackluster performance in the three ODI series, saying the India all-rounder's caliber is such that had he been the captain of a team, Pandya would have definitely made it to his XI. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor gives modern twist to Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's look

Actor Janhvi Kapoor channelled her inner 60s Hollywood diva for a recent photoshoot, creating quite the buzz online. The star looked absolutely chic as she gave a modern twist to Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's look. Read more

Vidya Balan says she ‘looked foolish’ when she tried dressing up like other actresses: ‘I was very uncomfortable’

Vidya Balan opened up about her distinct aesthetic and said that she did not choose to be different but simply ‘didn’t fit in’. Her love for sarees is well documented and she carries off classic traditional drapes and contemporary silhouettes with equal elan. Read more

Watch| ‘Serious threat of kidnapping': India warns its nationals in Afghanistan﻿