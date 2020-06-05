News updates from Hindustan Times: 11 states have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases as India’s tally soars beyond 226,700 and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:11 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

11 states have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases as India’s tally soars beyond 226,700

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has surged beyond 226,700 and 6,348 people have died so far, according to the central government’s data. Read more

How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, new rules for temples, malls, hotels, eating out and more. Read more

Bill Gates finds it hard to deny conspiracy theories about him because they are so stupid

There have been a bunch of weird conspiracy theories making the rounds about Covid-19 including the one involving 5G. Bill Gates also managed to find himself helming one. Read more

World Environment Day 2020: Can the purchase of second-hand products be considered a sustainable practice?

In India, the average cell phone is used for just under two years. Users may be holding out for up to two years but, it is estimated that around 40% of Indians want to upgrade within a mere year of purchasing. Read more

Meet Mumbai Police’s ‘Omni-Present Covid Warrior’. His story is inspiring

Meet the policeman from Cuffe Parade Police Station who is on “duty even after duty.” This warrior in khaki drives an ambulance after his duty to offer rides to patients to the nearby hospitals for free. Read more

Bowl six balls at one place, he would hit them in six different directions: Brett Lee picks three batsmen he played against

Along with Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee was one of the fastest bowlers going around in world cricket in the 2000s. Lee, who made his debut against India in 1999, was known for his smooth action and sheer pace that could trouble the best of the lot. Read more

Choked movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix film cashes in on demonetisation

Hugely enjoyable but slightly ham-fisted, Netflix’s Choked is a minor film from a major filmmaker; a kitchen sink drama in which an actual kitchen sink plays a pivotal role. Read more