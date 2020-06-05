e-paper
Meet Mumbai Police's 'Omni-Present Covid Warrior'. His story is inspiring

Meet Mumbai Police’s ‘Omni-Present Covid Warrior’. His story is inspiring

Mumbai Police constable Tejesh Sonawane borrowed a car from his friend and turned it into an ambulance.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 05, 2020 11:58 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Mumbai Police constable Tejesh Sonawane.
The image shows Mumbai Police constable Tejesh Sonawane.(Twitter/Mumbai Police)
         

Meet the policeman from Cuffe Parade Police Station who is on “duty even after duty.” This warrior in khaki drives an ambulance after his duty to offer rides to patients to the nearby hospitals for free. A few days back, constable Tejesh Sonawane borrowed a car from his friend which he turned into an ambulance. Now, he drives the ‘Omni’-Ambulance to “ferry the needy to medical aid.”

This tale of inspiration was shared on Twitter by Mumbai Police. In the caption, as well as the video, they detailed Sonawane’s journey as the “Omni-Present Covid Warrior.”

“Healthcare workers come in all get-ups. Some wear aprons; while others, Khaki - just like PC Tejesh Sonawane from Cuffe Parade PStn,” Mumbai Police tweeted. They also used the hashtag #AamhiDutyVarAahot and concluded the tweet.

Since being shared the video has gathered over 12,000 views – and counting. Appreciative comments from tweeple flooded the post. A few also wrote “salute” to extend their gratitude towards this #CoronaHero.

“You all are great. A great salute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great, we want real heroes like you,” wrote a third. “Thank you,” simply wrote another.

Just yesterday, a story of another Mumbai cop left many in awe by donating blood to help a 14-year-old girl who had to undergo open heart surgery.

