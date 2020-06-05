e-paper
Home / India News / 11 states have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases as India’s tally soars beyond 226,700

11 states have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases as India’s tally soars beyond 226,700

There were 9,851 new Covid-19 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours which were reported from across the country, the Union health ministry data showed on Friday.

india Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:37 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Most of India’s Covid-19 cases—148,637—have been from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.
India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has surged beyond 226,700 and 6,348 people have died so far, according to the central government’s data.

There were 9,851 new Covid-19 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours which were reported from across the country, the Union health ministry data showed on Friday.

Most of India’s Covid-19 cases—148,637—have been from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

However, some states have seen less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s a list:

Bihar: The eastern state has 4,493 Covid-19 cases so far. There are 2254 active cases, 2210 recoveries and 29 deaths in the state.

Karnataka: The southern state has 4,320 Covid-19 patients, including 2,653 active cases, 1,610 recoveries and 57 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh: There are 1,613 active Covid-19 cases, 2,539 people who have been cured and 71 fatalities taking the tally to 4,223.

Haryana: It has reported 3,281 cases of the coronavirus disease with 1,123 active cases, 2,134 recoveries and 24 deaths.

Telangana: The southern state has reported 3,147 cases. There are 1,455 active cases, 1,587 people who have been cured and 105 fatalities in Telangana, data shows.

Jammu and Kashmir: There have been 2059 active cases, 1,048 people who have been cured, 35 deaths taking the Union territory’s Covid-19 tally to 3,142.

Odisha: There are 2,478 cases so far, out of which 1,055 are active, 1,416 people who have been cured and seven deaths in the eastern state.

Punjab: In Punjab, there are 325 active cases, 2,043 recoveries and 47 deaths. It takes the state’s tally to 2,415.

Assam: The northeastern state has reported 1,988 patients of the highly infectious disease. According to data, there are 1,542 active cases, 442 recoveries and four deaths in Assam.

Kerala: The southern state, which was the first to report Covid-19 cases in January, has 1,588 cases so far. Central data shows there are 884 active cases, 690 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Uttarakhand: The hill state has 846 active cases, 297 people who have recovered and 10 deaths, taking its Covid-19 tally to 1,153.

