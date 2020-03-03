News updates from Hindustan Times: 122 homes, 301 vehicles damaged in Delhi riots, says Interim damage report and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 09:14 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

122 homes, 301 vehicles damaged in Delhi riots, says Interim damage report

At least 122 houses, 322 shops and 301 vehicles were gutted or completely damaged during the violence last week, according an interim report prepared by the north-east Delhi district administration. The numbers are likely to go up when the final report is submitted. Read more.

‘Don’t let senseless thuggery prevail’: Iran to India on Delhi riots

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday urged Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians and not let “senseless” violence prevail. Read more.

Punjab, Haryana fined Rs 100 crore each by HC over damages to Sukhna Lake

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday fined Punjab and Haryana Rs 100 crore each for causing damage to the catchment area of Sukhna Lake.Read more.

Over 80% people who died due to covid-19 are aged over 60 years

The novel coronavirus appears to severely affect people over the age of 60, who account for 81% of all infection-related deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Read more.

India vs New Zealand: Ravi Shastri will make a statement, but what will happen - Former chief selector hits out at Team India after series loss

Former chairman of selectors Sandip Patel was disappointed with the way the Indian team, especially the batsmen struggled in New Zealand. Patil lashed out at the batsmen and said that they failed to adapt and adjust to the conditions which is not the way the number 1 Test side in the world plays. Read more.

Neena Gupta asks her fans not to fall in love with married men, says ‘I have done this before and I have suffered’

Neena Gupta has shared a lesson from her life with her fans, asking them not to fall in love with married men as she has herself suffered for doing so. The actor, who is a single mother to designer Masaba Gupta, has posted a video message on Instagram in which she shared how women falling for married men are forced to leave them when they refuse to separate from their wives. Read more.