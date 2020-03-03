e-paper
Home / India News / 'Don't let senseless thuggery prevail': Iran to India on Delhi riots

‘Don’t let senseless thuggery prevail’: Iran to India on Delhi riots

Ministry of External Affairs had urged international bodies last week to not make irresponsible statements at this sensitive time.

india Updated: Mar 03, 2020 09:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (PTI FILE)
         

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has condemned the “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and urged authorities to “not let senseless thuggery” prevail. He was reacting to the riots in Northeast Delhi which have so far claimed 46 lives and left more than 200 injured.

“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif said on Twitter on Monday night. 

Zarif’s statement comes days after Pakistan, Turkey and Indonesia spoke out against the violence in pockets of Delhi.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said last week that law enforcement agencies were working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy. He had also urged international bodies not to make irresponsible statements at this sensitive time.

The riots broke out in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh and other pockets of Northeast Delhi after protesters for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA clashed on the road. The protesters roamed around with swords and pistols in hand.

Vehicles and houses were torched and many people were forced to leave these pockets.

Among those killed was Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma. The IB official’s family blamed an Aam Aami Party (AAP) councillor for his death; they claimed the AAP leader Tahir Hussain incited the mob which killed the 26-year-old.

The CAA, which fast-tracks citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries, has led to widespread protests across the country. Its critics say the law divides the country on religious lines, but the government hit back saying it is India’s duty to take care of the minorities.

