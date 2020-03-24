News updates from Hindustan Times: 16 private labs can now conduct Covid-19 tests in India and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 10:47 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

16 private labs can now conduct Covid-19 tests in India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s apex biomedical research body, on Monday approved 10 more private laboratories including Dr Lal PathLabs, Dr Dangs Lab and Indraprastha Apollo Delhi in Delhi to test for the coronavirus disease, taking to 16 the number of private facilities that can begin collecting samples whenever they are ready.

As 90,000 NRIs return home, Punjab seeks funds to build Covid-19 isolation wards

The Punjab government has sought funds from the Centre to build isolation ward and other buildings to treat Covid-19 patients, after 90,000 NRIs returned to state in the past few months.

As Covid-19 crisis deepens, govt looks for protective suit manufacturers

The ministry of health is scouting for manufacturers who can produce body coveralls or PPE - a specialised protective suit meant for protection of healthcare workers while treating Covid-19 patients.

‘People having picnics’: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat

former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is not happy with the reactions of the people in his country. Around 800 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Pakistan and the situation looks grim. But Akhtar has revealed that people are not taking this virus seriously as they are taking this period as a holiday. He says people are ignoring the warnings as they continue to roam around the streets freely.

Meiyang Chang called coronavirus by two men on bike

TV personality Meiyang Chang has revealed he faced racism even as the country fights coronavirus outbreak. He has said that apart from being called a coronavirus online, he was also called corona while he was out on the road, jogging. He wrote on Instagram, “In times of crisis, some human beings devolve into the worst versions of themselves.”

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Zoom Edition to launch today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its much-anticipated Redmi K30 Pro smartphones in China. The launch will take place today on the company’s own Weibo page. some leaks and rumours not just suggest the specs and price but also the existence of a Redmi K30 Pro ‘Zoom’ Edition.

Delhi residents play tambola across balconies. Anand Mahindra is impressed

With Delhi under lockdown and people staying indoors, things can get boring and lonely. But when you love thy neighbour as much as these people in a West Delhi residential colony, every day can be fun. A video going viral across social media shows people in a residential colony in West Delhi playing tambola across their balconies.

