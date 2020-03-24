e-paper
Home / TV / Meiyang Chang called coronavirus by two men on bike, asks 'how do you punish people for stupidity, ignorance?'

Meiyang Chang called coronavirus by two men on bike, asks ‘how do you punish people for stupidity, ignorance?’

Meiyang Chang talks about facing racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak.

Mar 24, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Meiyang Chang opens up about facing racial discrimination.
Meiyang Chang opens up about facing racial discrimination.
         

TV personality Meiyang Chang has revealed he faced racism even as the country fights coronavirus outbreak. He has said that apart from being called a coronavirus online, he was also called corona while he was out on the road, jogging.

He wrote on Instagram, “In times of crisis, some human beings devolve into the worst versions of themselves. Or may be that was them all along? In light of the online & public #racism & discrimination against North-East Indians & the Indian-Chinese And thank you everyone for your unstinting humanism & love since this article broke yesterday (or today, depending on which city you are in). I’m reading your messages and I’m so, so touched by your kind words. Let’s stay united; in spirit & in philosophy. Now and always And to those stray trolls who are still spewing venom on my timeline; I say to you, as we would back in Bihar-Jharkhand..Bhak sala tum to sala mere pyar ke bhi kaabil nahi ho lekin tumko bhi dirghyaau bhavah”.Stay safe, stay healthy everyone.”

Actor Antara Mitra was quick to respond on the post and wrote, “Channnnnnnggg !!!!!! Only !! This country is full of shit !! Everywhere ...Channnnnnnggg !!!!!! Only !! This country is full of shit !! Everywhere ...”

Hindustantimes

Meiyang told Times of India in an interview, “I go for a jog every day near my house in Mumbai. The other day, two guys sped past me on a bike, screaming ‘corona’ and laughing. I wanted to scream back and hurl the choicest of gaalis, but I didn’t see any point in it. How do you punish people for their stupidity or ignorance? Over the years, I have become used to these comments and yes, they are hurtful. I try to move on and be optimistic, but it does affect you.”

Also read: Karanvir Bohra shares pic holding broom, urges men to help wives with chores during coronavirus lockdown: ‘Leading by example’

“I have been called Chinese, Chinki and Nepali in the past. I feel that as a country, we are casually racist, be it on the basis of colour, caste, or ethnicity. Of late, my friends have been teasing me saying, ‘Chang se door raho’. Of course, I know that they don’t mean any harm and there’s no ulterior motive; it’s all in good fun. Trouble starts when random people do it with malicious intent. Just a few days ago, I had complimented a friend on Instagram, but a few guys who had nothing to do with me or her, called me ‘coronavirus’ in the comments section. I took a screenshot of those comments, blurred their names as I don’t believe in public shaming, and shared it on my page. Later, they apologised to me and I let it pass,” Meiyang added.

Meiyang was the winner of the third edition of Indian Idol and went on to host the show in the next two seasons.

