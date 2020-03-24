e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Delhi residents play tambola across balconies. Anand Mahindra is impressed

Delhi residents play tambola across balconies. Anand Mahindra is impressed

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has posted the interesting video on his Twitter handle.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:14 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows one of the residents participating in tambola.
The image shows one of the residents participating in tambola.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

With Delhi under lockdown and people staying indoors, things can get boring and lonely. But when you love thy neighbour as much as these people in a West Delhi residential colony, every day can be fun. A video going viral across social media shows people in a residential colony in West Delhi playing tambola across their balconies. Lockdown ka lockdown aur entertainment ka....

Khichdi Hansa GIF from Khichdi GIFs

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has posted the interesting video on his Twitter handle.

“I will never stop being amazed by the creativity of our people,” he tweeted, calling the whole thing fun.

The clip shows families sitting in their balconies with tambola tickets while a woman, standing in her balcony, calls out the numbers on a microphone.

Since being shared late last evening, the video has collected over 9,000 likes and more than 1,500 retweets - and still very much counting.

Tweeple seem to like the video as much as Mahindra does.

“People have started to bond again. For years many didn’t know who their neighbours were,” says a Twitter user. “Constructive idea,” says another.

Some had questions, and frankly, we’d like the answers too.

“How did they distribute the tickets,” wonders a Twitter user. To this, someone replied:

We’re also wondering what happens when someone wins a line or the house? And how are the prizes distributed?

Turns out this family also played tambola and they used WhatsApp to aid their game.

The video also impressed actor Raveena Tandon. “Are you serious !!?? Very innovative . Wonder how the prize distribution happens? RTGS?,” she tweeted.

Earlier, a video of people in a Gurugram housing society also went viral. It showed people singing Hum Honge Kamyaab and chantig the Gayatri Mantra.

