Delhi residents play tambola across balconies. Anand Mahindra is impressed

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:14 IST

With Delhi under lockdown and people staying indoors, things can get boring and lonely. But when you love thy neighbour as much as these people in a West Delhi residential colony, every day can be fun. A video going viral across social media shows people in a residential colony in West Delhi playing tambola across their balconies. Lockdown ka lockdown aur entertainment ka....

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has posted the interesting video on his Twitter handle.

“I will never stop being amazed by the creativity of our people,” he tweeted, calling the whole thing fun.

The clip shows families sitting in their balconies with tambola tickets while a woman, standing in her balcony, calls out the numbers on a microphone.

I will never stop being amazed by the creativity of our people. In Italy, opera singers entertained their neighbours from their homes. But this is even more fun! pic.twitter.com/arfUBDXiQP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 23, 2020

Since being shared late last evening, the video has collected over 9,000 likes and more than 1,500 retweets - and still very much counting.

Tweeple seem to like the video as much as Mahindra does.

“People have started to bond again. For years many didn’t know who their neighbours were,” says a Twitter user. “Constructive idea,” says another.

Some had questions, and frankly, we’d like the answers too.

“How did they distribute the tickets,” wonders a Twitter user. To this, someone replied:

Perhaps they had the ticket by themselves. Or one member could have kept it in the doorsteps.

You can never challenge the creativity. — Madhuri Goiani (@GoianiMadhuri) March 23, 2020

We’re also wondering what happens when someone wins a line or the house? And how are the prizes distributed?

Turns out this family also played tambola and they used WhatsApp to aid their game.

We played online housie..

Whatsapp Housie..



Almost 2000 participants pic.twitter.com/d5yMtUX29A — Binit Shah (@bnitshah) March 23, 2020

The video also impressed actor Raveena Tandon. “Are you serious !!?? Very innovative . Wonder how the prize distribution happens? RTGS?,” she tweeted.

Earlier, a video of people in a Gurugram housing society also went viral. It showed people singing Hum Honge Kamyaab and chantig the Gayatri Mantra.