Gurugram residents sing Gayatri Mantra from balconies, video is viral

The wonderful scene was recorded at a housing society in Gurugram.

Mar 19, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows people standing in the balconies of their houses. (Twitter/@achlendra)
         

Videos of Italians singing from their balconies during a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus went viral recently. Now a similar scene was recorded in Gurugram where residents of a housing society were seen chanting the Gayatri Mantra and singing Hum Honge Kamyaab from the confines of their balconies. At a time when COVID-19 has forced people to stay indoors and practise social distancing to control the spread of the virus, the video shows how people are fighting the pandemic, not allowing it to dampen their spirits.

The wonderful scene was recorded at the Hamilton Court Society in Gurugram’s DLF-4. People in the society came into their balconies at the scheduled time and participated in the activity from their homes.

Three people in Gurugram have tested positive for coronavirus. All malls, weekly bazaars, gymnasiums, swimming pools, nightclubs, and movie theatres are shut till March 31 as measure to control the pandemic.

India has reported 151 cases of coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Thursday. The address will focus on India’s response to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

